Bankrupt Infowars parent company drops opposition to upcoming Sandy Hook defamation trial
Reuters | Updated: 29-08-2022 23:47 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 23:47 IST
The parent company of far-right website Infowars will face a second defamation trial stemming from the company's repeated false claims that the deadly 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school shooting was a hoax after it agreed on Monday that its bankruptcy should not stop the trial.
