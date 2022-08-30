Left Menu

Tyson pork plant in Indiana suspended from exporting to China -USDA

Tyson Foods Inc's pork processing plant in Logansport, Indiana, has been suspended from exporting products to China, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday. The suspension is effective Aug. 29, the agency said.

The suspension is effective Aug. 29, the agency said. Neither USDA nor the company on Monday said why exports to China from the Tyson Fresh Meats plant has been halted.

In a statement to Reuters, Tyson said, "We work closely with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service to ensure that we produce all of our food in full compliance with government safety requirements. We're confident our products are safe and we're hopeful consultations between the U.S. and Chinese governments will resolve this matter." China has banned meat imports from various processing plants in several countries in the past, over concerns of importing coronavirus. Most global health agencies have said the risk of the virus spreading on surfaces is low.

In 2020, Tyson reported that the plant had more than 2,200 employees and produced three million pounds of pork daily. (Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio)

