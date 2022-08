Gazprom informed Engie of a reduction in gas deliveries

Gazprom has informed Engie PA> of a reduction in gas deliveries, starting this Tuesday, due to a disagreement between the parties on the application of some contracts, the French utility said.

"As previously announced, Engie had already secured the volumes necessary to meet its commitments towards its customers and its own requirements, and put in place several measures to significantly reduce any direct financial and physical impacts that could result from an interruption to gas supplies by Gazprom," the statement said.

