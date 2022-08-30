Left Menu

Gazprom reducing gas deliveries to Engie starting Aug. 30

Russia's Gazprom has informed Engie it is reducing its gas deliveries, starting this Tuesday, due to a disagreement between the parties on the application of some contracts, adding to concerns related to energy supplies, the French utility said. "As previously announced, Engie had already secured the volumes necessary to meet its commitments towards its customers and its own requirements, and put in place several measures to significantly reduce any direct financial and physical impacts that could result from an interruption to gas supplies by Gazprom," the statement said.

"As previously announced, Engie had already secured the volumes necessary to meet its commitments towards its customers and its own requirements, and put in place several measures to significantly reduce any direct financial and physical impacts that could result from an interruption to gas supplies by Gazprom," the statement said. Deliveries for Engie from Gazprom have decreased substantially since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, with recent monthly supply of 1.5 TWh, which compares to Engie's total annual supplies in Europe above 400 TWh.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne urged companies on Monday to draft energy savings plans by next month, warning they would be hit first if ever France is left with no choice but to ration the supply of gas and electricity. France is less reliant than some neighbours on gas imports from Russia, which account for about 17% of its gas consumption. But concerns about supply from Russia nevertheless remain.

Engie confirmed on Monday that it was in talks with Algeria's Sonatrach to increase imports from the North African country, a major oil and gas exporter.

