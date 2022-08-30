Left Menu

Dutch natural gas usage falls 25% in first half of 2022

Dutch natural gas usage fell by 25% in the first six months of 2022, the government's statistics office said, with heavy industry and generation companies making the biggest cuts due to high prices. Household usage fell about 16%.

Dutch natural gas usage fell by 25% in the first six months of 2022, the government's statistics office said, with heavy industry and generation companies making the biggest cuts due to high prices. In a report, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) said usage was about 17.6 billion cubic meters, down from 23.5 bcm in the first half of 2021, with less gas arriving by pipeline from Germany, and much more by ship in the form of LNG.

Chemical industry gas use declined 32% and gas used for electrical generation declined 28%, the CBS said. Use by greenhouses -- a significant consumer -- was down 23%. Household usage fell about 16%.

