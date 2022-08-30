Left Menu

Iran calls IAEA's demands 'excessive'- media

Iran will not accept the U.N. nuclear watchdog's "excessive" demands, the spokesperson of Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation was cited as saying by the semi-official Tasnim news agency on Tuesday. After months of indirect talks, Tehran and Washington are struggling to revive a 2015 nuclear deal.

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 30-08-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 17:02 IST
Iran calls IAEA's demands 'excessive'- media
Iran will not accept the U.N. nuclear watchdog's "excessive" demands, the spokesperson of Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation was cited as saying by the semi-official Tasnim news agency on Tuesday.

After months of indirect talks, Tehran and Washington are struggling to revive a 2015 nuclear deal. A key sticking point is Tehran's insistence that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) closed its probes into uranium traces found at three undeclared sites before the nuclear pact is revived. "We consider the IAEA's demands excessive because their implementation is impossible due to sanctions," Behrouz Kamalvandi was quoted as saying. "If they lift sanctions ... then Iran will reciprocate." It was not clear whether Kamalvandi referred to the IAEA's probes.

