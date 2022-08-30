Dumka killing: Section 144 to remain in force

The Dumka administration said on Tuesday that situation in the city which saw tension over the horrific murder of a 16-year-old girl was under control but section 144 would still continue to be in force. "Section 144 will remain enforced. As of now, the situation is under control and peaceful," Ravi Shankar Shukla, Deputy Commissioner, Dumka said.

Shukla further said that the decision regarding the lifting of section 144 will be taken after further analysis of the situation. Till now no untoward incident has been reported, he said. He also disclosed that in order to prevent rumour mongering in the city, the administration has been carefully monitoring social media for any provocative posts. "Social media is being monitored very carefully to stop rumour mongering, provocative posts etc," he added.

On August 23, an accused identified as Shahrukh allegedly poured petrol on Ankita through the window of her house and set her ablaze. Shahrukh and one of his accomplices have been arrested by the police. The victim girl was first admitted to Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital in Dumka in critical condition. Later she was referred to Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) for advanced treatment. However, she could not survive the grievous burn injuries.

The accused had allegedly poured petrol on the victim through the window of her home when she was asleep and allegedly set her on fire. Earlier in the day, Jharkhand High Court took cognizance of the Dumka school girl murder case and summoned the DGP while seeking a report on the matter. The court also instructed the officials to provide adequate security to the girl's family. Terming the matter of the Dumka class 12 girl killing a "serious case", DIG Dumka SP Mandal said, "10- member SIT has been constituted for investigation; evidence being collected by the forensics team. The case will be supervised by the Superintendent of Police." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)