Left Menu

Germany's municipal utilities expect up to 15% client defaults -Funke

Germany's municipal utilities expect up to 15% of their clients to default on payments because of high gas prices, the head of local utilities organisation VKU told Funke Media group. A proposal by Germany's ruling Social Democrats (SPD) seeks to protect from insolvency municipal utilities that are pushed to pay higher prices for gas, a document seen by Reuters showed on Sunday.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 31-08-2022 04:30 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 04:30 IST
Germany's municipal utilities expect up to 15% client defaults -Funke
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's municipal utilities expect up to 15% of their clients to default on payments because of high gas prices, the head of local utilities organisation VKU told Funke Media group. About 900 such companies, called Stadtwerke, distribute two-thirds of all gas and also provide power, water, heat, waste disposal and broadband.

The companies have been purchasing gas at very high prices which they expect to pass on to consumers through planned gas levies from October. "There are municipal utilities that calculate defaults of up to 15%," VKU Managing Director Ingbert Liebing told Funke in an interview.

Liebing called for a moratorium on insolvency applications for energy suppliers, adding that relief for these utilities was still needed in the autumn, proposing a cut on value-added tax on gas and electricity. A proposal by Germany's ruling Social Democrats (SPD) seeks to protect from insolvency municipal utilities that are pushed to pay higher prices for gas, a document seen by Reuters showed on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

 Denmark
2
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease treatment drug; Swiss drugs regulator approves first bivalent Covid-19 booster and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease...

 Global
4
Plumber rapes woman, case registered

Plumber rapes woman, case registered

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022