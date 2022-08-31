Left Menu

California ISO says excessive heat to stress energy grid

California's grid operator said on Tuesday excessive heat, which is forecast to rise from Aug. 31, would stress the energy grid and that consumer conservation might be needed over the weekend to avert power outages. The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued Restricted Maintenance Operations (RMO) for Aug. 31 through Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2022 06:15 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 06:15 IST
California's grid operator said on Tuesday excessive heat, which is forecast to rise from Aug. 31, would stress the energy grid and that consumer conservation might be needed over the weekend to avert power outages. The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued Restricted Maintenance Operations (RMO) for Aug. 31 through Sept. 6 from noon to 10 p.m. each day.

"During the RMO, market participants are ordered to avoid scheduled maintenance to ensure all available generation and transmission lines are in service," the operator said. The heat wave is expected to bring temperatures of up to 115 degrees Fahrenheit (46°C).

