Russia halts gas flows via Nord Stream 1 - German entry point data

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2022 07:58 IST
Russia halted gas supplies via a major pipeline to Europe on Wednesday, intensifying an economic battle between Moscow and Brussels and raising the prospects of recession and energy rationing in some of the region's richest countries.

Flows fell to zero on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany via the Baltic Sea, according to flow data from entry points linking Nord Stream 1 to the German gas network, for maintenance due to last until the early hours of Saturday.

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

