Ukrainian formations pushed back Russian forces in some places, Britain says

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-08-2022 11:11 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 11:08 IST
Ukrainian formations pushed back Russian forces in some places, Britain says
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
Ukrainian armoured forces have continued to assault Russia's southern grouping of forces on several axes across the South of the country since Monday, the British defence ministry said on Wednesday.

Ukrainian formations have pushed the Russian forces frontline back some distance in places, exploiting relatively thinly held Russian defences, the ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin.

Ukrainian troops have attacked Russian positions along the entire front, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, while Russia halted gas supplies via a major pipeline to Germany citing the need for maintenance.

