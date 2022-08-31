Left Menu

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 31-08-2022 13:10 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 13:07 IST
Russia says Germany trying to destroy bilateral energy ties
Maria Zakharova Image Credit: Wikipedia
Russia said on Wednesday the German government was doing everything it could to destroy its energy relations with Moscow, hours after state-controlled Gazprom halted gas supplies to Europe via the crucial Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

In a briefing in Moscow, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said it was Germany, not the Kremlin, that was trying to completely rupture energy ties between the two countries. Gazprom halted gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline for a maintenance outage which Gazprom says will run until 0100 GMT on Sept. 3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

