CM Yogi Adityanath inspects flood-affected areas

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday inspected the flood-affected areas in Ghazipur, Chandauli and Varanasi. During his visit to a flood-relief camp in Ghazipur, the Chief Minister said, "The government is working on a war-footing with utmost sensitivity to protect people from the flood-like situation that has arisen due to excessive heavy rains in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. All public representatives, the administration and the BJP workers are working dedicatedly to safeguard families that have been affected."

He went on to say that as a result of excessive rainfall in places like Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, over 26 lakh cusecs of water from Rajasthan while about 4 lakh cusecs of water from Madhya Pradesh were released into Chambal, Betwa rivers and other tributaries which led to an alarming rise in water levels of Ganga and Yamuna rivers, adding, "This resulted in flood-like situation in parts of Uttar Pradesh despite the state receiving below average rainfall this year." Furthermore, Yogi said that the state government is extending all possible help to the flood-affected areas and is providing comfort to the families in form of food packages, medicines and relief materials, by setting up flood-relief camps, flood posts, animal shelters, deploying NDRF, SDRF, PAC flood units, Aapda Mitras, divers, and through an arrangement of abundant boats.

"About 1100 villages have been affected within the state, including 33 in Ghazipur, in which more than 7000 families have been affected. The government is providing foodgrains to people at their doorstep and is leaving no stone unturned to protect them," he said. The CM also informed that flood-affected areas in Etawa, Auriya, Jalaun and Hamipur were monitored yesterday while he conducted on-ground inspected of flood-hit places in Ghazipur, Chandauli and Varanasi and Prayagraj himself on Wednesday. He also visited flood-relief camps in affected districts and distributed relief materials himself to the people.

As many as 288 boats have been arranged in Ghazipur itself. Besides, about 5,000 animals that were affected have been shifted to relief shelters where the provision of anti-rabies vaccines as well as anti-snake venom has also been made. The families have been given a 15-day packet in form of a kit which includes oil, spices, medicines, candles, potatoes, gram and other items, the CM pointed out. Maintaining that the double-engine government will spare no efforts in protecting and providing relief to people, Yogi Adityanath said, "The government is not only working to protect people from floods, but also working to provide relief to suffering farmers due to less rainfall. The government is focusing on measures to boost production of oilseeds and pulses as well as is providing vegetable seeds to small, marginal farmers."

He added that the government will distribute free minikits of 'toria' and mustard seeds to the farmers in view of less rainfall in the state. The Chief Minister conducted a thorough aerial inspection of flood-hit areas in Chandauli and later in Varanasi visited flood-relief camps where he distributed relief materials. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)