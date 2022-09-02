Left Menu

Nord Stream 1 operator website shows gas requests up for early Sept. 3

Nominations are essentially capacity requests for gas transport and can be changed by the supplier when needed. When they are changed they are described as renominations, but those can also still be changed. Gazprom this week said that a three-day maintenance of the Portovaya compressor station would last from Aug. 31, 0100 GMT (0300 CET) until Sept. 3, 0100 GMT (0300 CET).

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2022 08:14 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 08:14 IST
Requests for gas on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia to Europe are up for early Sept. 3, the operator's website showed on Thursday. Gas nominations were at 14,437,507 kilowatt hours per hour (kwh/h) from 0200-0300 CET for Sept. 3, the website showed.

Nominations are essentially capacity requests for gas transport and can be changed by the supplier when needed. When they are changed they are described as renominations, but those can also still be changed.

Gazprom this week said that a three-day maintenance of the Portovaya compressor station would last from Aug. 31, 0100 GMT (0300 CET) until Sept. 3, 0100 GMT (0300 CET).

