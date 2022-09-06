Govt upgrading transport infrastructure system to make it safer

Communities around New Zealand will benefit from upgraded, safer, and more people-friendly streets as the result of the Government's Streets for People programme, Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today.

"The Government is upgrading New Zealand's transport infrastructure system to make it safer, greener, and more efficient for now and future generations to come," Michael Wood said.

"To support more climate friendly transport choices, Waka Kotahi has today released details on the successful applications from 13 local authorities for accelerated street change projects to be funded through the $30m Streets for People programme.

"Our Government's commitment to infrastructure investment continues to play a critical part in securing New Zealand's economy and supporting communities to thrive.

"Delivering on projects such as these helps address our current infrastructure deficit while also meeting future needs caused by population growth and climate change.

"We're committed to making it safer, quicker and more attractive for people to use public transport, walk, scoot and ride bikes in urban centres right across Aotearoa New Zealand," Michael Wood said.

"People want to be able to live and work in communities with modernised transport options. The Streets for People programme aims to make it easier and faster for councils to partner with communities to upgrade their streets in this way.

"In Gisborne, Grey Street will be reinvigorated to create a linear park between the CBD to the I-site, skate park and pump track. The linear park will also serve as a multi-purpose site for community and cultural events.

"In Whanganui, the Saint Hill St bus hub refresh will refresh the area, improve access for those using public transport as well as improving the area for cyclists and pedestrians.

"Ensuring we have updated and easy to use infrastructure is great news for families, schools and communities, and for the environment, with fewer vehicle emissions and more vibrant, community focused places.

"Through our Transport Choices package in Budget 22, we are helping to improve transport options by funding the rapid roll-out of at least 100 km of safe urban cycleways to build more connected networks at pace; create significant safety improvements in around 25 pedestrian areas, and support safer, greener, and healthier travel to 75-100 schools. The package is also investing in improvements to public transport infrastructure.

"The Streets for People programme supports this investment and will also help New Zealand meet our emissions reduction targets and improve health and wellbeing," Michael Wood said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)