High Stakes in Jharkhand: A Voter's Day at the Polls

Over half of the electorate in Jharkhand participated in crucial civic polls for urban local bodies. Amid tight security, the elections saw a mix of high turnout in some areas and clashes in others. The polls involve several candidates vying for various local government positions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 23-02-2026 17:08 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 17:08 IST
High Stakes in Jharkhand: A Voter's Day at the Polls
In a major democratic exercise, over 51 percent of Jharkhand's 43 lakh eligible voters cast their votes on Monday in the civic elections for 48 urban local bodies. Despite challenges, voting was largely peaceful, according to State Election Commission officials.

While Seraikela Nagar Panchayat reported the highest voter turnout of 63.20 percent, Ranchi and Dhanbad saw significantly lower participation. Notably, prominent figures like Chief Minister Hemant Soren exercised their franchise, encouraging citizens to do the same.

However, the event was not free from controversy, with reports of voter list discrepancies and minor clashes at some booths. Despite this, significant female voter participation was observed, particularly in areas like Pakur during the month of Ramzan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

