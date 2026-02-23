Neal Katyal Challenges Trump's Tariff Authority

Neal Katyal, former Acting Solicitor General and an Indian-origin lawyer, has challenged President Donald Trump regarding the imposition of sweeping tariffs on imports, stating that the President should have approached Congress instead of using emergency powers.

The United States Supreme Court recently invalidated Trump's tariffs, ruling them illegal as they bypassed mandatory congressional approval. Katyal argues that such significant measures should align with constitutional processes, urging debate and consent in Congress.

According to Katyal, reliance on emergency powers for tariffs is legally unfounded, specifically when linked to trade deficit issues. His comments emphasize the importance of transparency and adherence to legal frameworks in policymaking.

(With inputs from agencies.)