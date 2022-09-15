Number of people employed in agriculture increased

South Africa has seen a large increase in the number of people employed in agriculture during the first quarter of 2022.

This was revealed during an Economic Sectors, Investment, Employment and Infrastructure Development (ESIEID) Cluster briefing held on Thursday.

The Economic Sectors, Investment, Employment and Infrastructure Development Cluster, led by Human Settlements Minister, Mmamoloko Kubayi, and Mineral Resources and Energy Minister, Gwede Mantashe, briefed media on Thursday on the progress of the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan (ERRP).

The ERRP is a collaborative initiative between government and social partners, aimed at boosting post pandemic economic recovery.

The report focused on eight pillars implemented by various government departments from 2020 to up to end of June 2022.

According to the report presented by Kubayi, the number of people employed in the agricultural sector increased by 6.6% in the first quarter of 2022, from 792 000 people in the first quarter of 2021 to 844 000 people in the same quarter of 2022.

The report shows that of the 52 000 jobs created, 31 000 and 21 000 jobs were created for males and females, respectively, between the two quarters.

"During the same period in total, the agricultural sector has 249 000 females and 595 000 males, compared to 228 000 females and 564 000 males," Kubayi said.

A total of 37 414 out of 300 000 smallholder farmers (SHF) were supported by the first quarter of 2022/23.

Tourism sector

Achievements were also realised in the tourism sector, which is one of the eight areas covered in the ERRP.

The report noted a substantial increase in international tourist arrivals in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021.

"Total tourism international arrivals increased by 162% in first quarter of 2022, compared to first quarter of 2021," Kubayi said.

The e-Visa system was also implemented in 14 countries, including China, India, Kenya and Nigeria, amongst others.

Other achievements

Other achievements of the ERRP include the Presidential Employment Stimulus Programme, which has benefitted 960 972 beneficiaries, with 84% being youth and 58% female.

A total of 726 638 (83% of target) jobs were also created, including 235 92 (75% of target) livelihoods supported, and 40526 (67% of target) jobs retained.

Kubayi emphasised that while government has made good progress in implementing what was agreed, "the full impact of the implementation can only materialise if all the social partners play their role".

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)