Bayer posts unexpected 1.9% gain in Q2 adjusted EBITDA

Bayer reported a 1.9% increase in quarterly operating profit, exceeding market expectations with a €2.14 billion EBITDA, driven by strong sales of agriculture and pharmaceutical products.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2026 11:11 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 11:11 IST
Bayer posts unexpected 1.9% gain in Q2 adjusted EBITDA
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  • Germany

​Bayer on ‌Tuesday reported an ​unexpected gain of ‌1.9% in quarterly operating profit on strong sales ‌of agriculture products ‌as well as of its pharmaceuticals Nubeqa and ⁠Kerendia.

Second-quarter ​earnings ⁠before interest, tax, depreciation and ⁠amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for ​one-offs, came in at €2.14 ⁠billion ($2.46 billion), above market ⁠expectations ​of €1.94 billion in an analyst ⁠consensus posted on the ⁠group's website.

($1 = ⁠0.8690 euros)

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