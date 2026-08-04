Bayer posts unexpected 1.9% gain in Q2 adjusted EBITDA

​Bayer on ‌Tuesday reported an ​unexpected gain of ‌1.9% in quarterly operating profit on strong sales ‌of agriculture products ‌as well as of its pharmaceuticals Nubeqa and ⁠Kerendia.

Second-quarter ​earnings ⁠before interest, tax, depreciation and ⁠amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for ​one-offs, came in at €2.14 ⁠billion ($2.46 billion), above market ⁠expectations ​of €1.94 billion in an analyst ⁠consensus posted on the ⁠group's website.

($1 = ⁠0.8690 euros)