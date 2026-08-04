Bayer posts unexpected 1.9% gain in Q2 adjusted EBITDA
Bayer reported a 1.9% increase in quarterly operating profit, exceeding market expectations with a €2.14 billion EBITDA, driven by strong sales of agriculture and pharmaceutical products.
- Country:
- Germany
Bayer on Tuesday reported an unexpected gain of 1.9% in quarterly operating profit on strong sales of agriculture products as well as of its pharmaceuticals Nubeqa and Kerendia.
Second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for one-offs, came in at €2.14 billion ($2.46 billion), above market expectations of €1.94 billion in an analyst consensus posted on the group's website.
($1 = 0.8690 euros)
ALSO READ
-
Bayer posts unexpected 1.9% gain in Q2 adjusted profit
-
US STOCKS-Wall Street rallies to kick off August on Iran talks optimism
-
GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil falls, stocks gain amid Iran peace hopes; yen firms after intervention
-
US STOCKS-Wall St starts the month strong as Mideast deal hopes rise
-
US STOCKS-Wall St starts the month strong as Mideast deal hopes rise