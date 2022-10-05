Leopard trapped by forest dept in Udupi

A leopard which has been on the prowl in Matapady area of Brahmavar taluk in Udupi district for the last several days creating panic among residents, finally fell into the trap laid by forest department officials on Wednesday.

The trapped leopard is a female and around six years old, the officials said.

The leopard had preyed on many domestic animals in the area. After several complaints from the villagers, the forest department placed a trap for the animal, which fell into the trap Wednesday morning.

The zonal forest officer and other department personnel visited the spot. They took the cage to the forests and later released the animal into the wild.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)