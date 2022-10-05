What is the definition of good and evil for RSS, says Brinda Karat

Communist Party of India (Marxist) senior leader and Polit bureau member Brinda Karat on Wednesday slammed RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's remark to call for empowering women and treating them with equality on the occasion of Vijayadashmi. She questioned, "What is the definition of good and evil for the RSS?"

Speaking to ANI, Brinda Karat said that today, on the occasion of Vijayadashami, people across the country will celebrate the victory of good over evil, "what is the definition of good in our country today? What is the definition of evil? for RSS", she questioned. "If restrictions are being imposed on Puja pandals in our country, Garba pandals in the name of religion, similar to the British era where Indians weren't allowed in public places, it is very unfortunate", she said adding, "If the same mentality is implemented in the name of religion, then how unfortunate it is for the country".

Brinda Karat further told ANI that it is a matter of understanding and our citizens need to understand good and evil but it is being defined with religion today and such things are harmful to the country. Responding to RSS Chief's remand she told ANI, "Everyone speaks about women and women empowerment. But the choice is mine, with whom I should be married and with whom I should be friends, it is my choice if I am an adult but the kind of environment you have created today on the basis of Manuvad and seeing women as second-class citizens, how can this be termed as woman empowerment".

RSS Chief Bhagwat earlier in the day advocated giving equal rights to women in all places. "Considering a woman as the mother is good, but restricting them to closed doors is not good. There is a need to give equal rights to women to take decisions everywhere. All the work that the mother power can do that man cannot do, they have so much power. And therefore it is important to enlighten, empower them and give them the freedom to work and give equal participation in the work in this way," he said. (ANI)

