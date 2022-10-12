Norway does not recommend EU gas price cap, energy minister says

Norway does not recommend the European Union implement a gas price cap on fuel imports, the country's energy minister said on Wednesday.

"Norwegian government doesn't recommend the price cap in the gas and I think the solution is to build in a commercial framework," Norwegian energy minister Terje Aasland said on his arrival to a meeting of energy ministers from EU and other European countries in Prague.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)