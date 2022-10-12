Left Menu

Assam Police seizes contraband drugs in Karimganj district, 2 arrested

Police seized a large quantity of contraband drugs and apprehended two drug peddlers in Assam's Karimganj district on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday.

ANI | Karimganj (Assam) | Updated: 12-10-2022 23:28 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 23:13 IST
Police seized a large quantity of contraband drugs and apprehended two drug peddlers in Assam's Karimganj district on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday. Based on police intelligence input, a police team carried out an operation and set up a naka checking at Mokoi Bhanga area under Badarpur police station and caught two persons.

During proper checking, the police team recovered 9600 numbers of Yaba tablets in their possession from them. "The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) sir informed us that, two people carrying suspected Yaba tablets are coming from Badarpur towards Bhanga. We immediately set up a naka checking at Mokoi Bhanga area and caught two persons," Pranab Mili, a police Sub-Inspector of Karimganj district said.

During the search, we recovered 9600 numbers of Yaba tablets weighing 1.85 kg in possession from them. We apprehended both persons," he also added. The apprehended persons were identified as Hussain Ahmed and Islamuddin.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

