Delhi: Artificial waterfalls, floating fountains in Asola Bhati Mines by Oct-end

Delhiites will get to witness four artificial waterfalls and at least 10 floating fountains in the sprawling Neeli Jheel in the heart of Asola Bhati Mines by the end of this month, officials said.

The Neeli Jheel, which was earlier almost unapproachable and little-known to the people of the national capital, will now offer a new experience for them, they said, adding that it will become a sought-after destination for Delhi residents and nature lovers.

According to an official statement, the waterfalls and the fountains, ideated by Lt Governor V K Saxena during his previous visits to Asola Bhati Mines, are being developed by the Territorial Army in coordination with the Department of Environment and Forest. This is in keeping with the Saxena’s commitment to develop Asola Bhati Mines into Delhi’ eco-tourism spot. On Sunday, Saxena visited Neeli Jheel and inspected the trial run of the waterfalls and the floating fountains that is going on successfully for the last one week. This is the fourth visit of Saxena to Asola Bhati Mines since he became Delhi LG on May 26 this year.

''These waterfalls at Neeli Jheel will come after Baansera, Asita East project, world class nurseries at Roshanara Bagh and Khoja Wala Bagh and restoration of Anangtal Baoli in Sanjay Van – that are being developed as public recreational spaces in nature for the people of Delhi,'' the statement said.

The nursery being developed at Roshanara Bagh will be inaugurated in the first week of November. These projects aim at providing breathable public green space to the people, besides the aesthetic upgrade of the city, it said.

According to the officials, the waterfalls have been created by pumping up the water from the lake to the approximately 100-foot-high rocky ledges from where the water plunges back into the lake. The waterfalls simulated at four different ledges will not only provide beautiful scenic views but will also support greater saturation of dissolved oxygen and facilitate growth of flora and fauna in the stagnant water body, they said.

''The Neeli Jheel has water round the year and its source is a mix of groundwater and rainwater collected from the nearby areas. This year, on the instructions of the LG, a huge quantity of rainwater was diverted from the neighbouring areas to the Asola Bhati Mines. As a result, the water level in Neeli Jheel has also increased by at least three metres as compared to the past years,'' the statement mentioned.

During the visit, the LG directed officials to create safe viewpoints for the visitors in the surroundings of the Neeli Jheel that would provide a clear view of the waterfalls. He also directed to refurbish an existing structure belonging to the Forest Department at the site that provides a bird’s eye view of the jheel. ''For the convenience of the visitors, the LG directed the officials to make arrangements for a cafeteria and public toilets using all eco-friendly material so as to avoid any harm to the environment. He has instructed officials to strictly ensure that no plastic is allowed inside the forest area,'' the statement said.

Saxena also directed to deploy e-vehicles or electric feeder buses for the visitors coming to the Neeli Jheel. During the trial, the water from the lake is being pumped using a 7.5 HP pump that is being operated using a noiseless generator. However, the LG has directed to completely switch to solar power for operation of the pump, the official statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)