Farmers not burning crop residue honoured by Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Monday felicitated several farmers from the state who have not been burning stubble for the past several years.

The event to honour the farmers was held at the Vidhan Sabha complex here. Sandhwan honoured several farmers from Faridkot, Moga, Sangrur, Rupnagar, Gurdaspur, Ludhiana, and Barnala, according to an official release. Addressing the farmers on the occasion, Sandhwan said he felt privileged to honour the farmers who are farming by following the path shown by the Gurus.

He said that this was a first of a kind event in the Vidhan Sabha, where people got an opportunity to sit together and discuss the ideas for the protection of the environment.

Speaking on the occasion, Environment Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer too expressed hope that the initiative will serve as a guide for the rest of the farmers of Punjab.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)