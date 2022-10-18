Left Menu

Finland, Croatia, Slovenia differ on gas cap formula

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 18-10-2022 14:02 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 14:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Finland is ready for a temporary cap on gas prices, Croatia is in favour of a ceiling on wholesale prices, while Slovenia wants an immediate limit on prices of liquefied gas only, ministers from the three countries said on Tuesday.

The three EU affairs ministers spoke on arriving at talks among the 27 member countries aimed at preparing a summit of leaders this Thursday and Friday, with the energy crisis dominating the agenda.

Ahead of the summit, the EU's executive European Commission is proposing separately on Tuesday another set of measures to curb high energy prices. That would not, however, include an immediate cap on gas prices, something that has split the bloc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

