PM Modi to participate in 'Griha Pravesham' of over 4.5 lakh PMAY beneficiaries in Madhya Pradesh on Dhanteras

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in 'Griha Pravesham' of about 4.51 Lakh beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin in Madhya Pradesh's Satna on the occasion of Dhanteras on October 22 at 4 PM via video conferencing. The Prime Minister will also address the gathering on the occasion.

A PMO release said it has been a constant endeavour of the Prime Minister to provide each citizen of the country a house of her own with all basic amenities and the programme marks yet another step in this direction. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, about 38 lakh houses have been sanctioned so far in Madhya Pradesh and construction of about 29 lakh houses have been completed at a cost of more than Rs 35,000 crore.

On October 20, the Prime Minister will launch Mission LiFE, followed by his participation in the 10th Heads of Missions Conference in Kevadia, after which he will lay the foundation stone of various development initiatives at Vyara. After concluding his visit to Gujarat, PM Modi will head towards the spiritual destinations of Kedarnath and Badrinath, where he will lay the foundation stone of connectivity projects worth around Rs 3,500 crore. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)