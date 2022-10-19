Lookism Chapter 419: What happens after Jahyun and Vasco’s appearance?

The South Korean manhwa 'Lookism' is acclaimed worldwide for its plotline, and it is getting popular like Japanese mangas. The webtoon was first published weekly on Naver WEBTOON in November 2014. A Korean animated series adaptation by Studio Mir is set to be released globally on Netflix in November 2022.

The story revolves around a high-school student, Park HyungSeok who is looked down on by his fellow student for his obesity. Getting bullied and harassed every day, he asks his mother to transfer him to a new school. He moves to Seoul and plans to attend a new high school. A few nights before he begins school, somehow he receives a new body that is tall, muscular, and handsome. When one body is in use, the other falls asleep. Now he can switch bodies by waking up the sleeping one.

In the Manhwa, Lookism Chapter 419 is the upcoming segment to be released soon. Lookism chapter 418 covered the appearance of Vasco and Jahyun in a scene. There are many people involved in the fight.

At the beginning of the story, the leader of the Yujin and group is kidnapped by Yohan. Yujin's four main bodyguards intend to follow Yohan's presence, one of which is Mandeok. However, because he could not beat Jitae, he is forced to fight him all out. Jitae had promised Kim Gimyung to protect the way of the Big Deal and also put all his strength into it. Until there was a fierce battle between MandeokvsJitae, both the Big Deal and Ilhae members will be upset.

Meanwhile, the fighting between Yohan and the kidnapper Manager Kim is at its peak. Seeing his fighting ability of Yohan, Manager Kim guesses that stopping Yohan would not be easy. At the end of the chapter, Jahyun and Vasco appear. Lookism Chapter 419 will continue the fight between Workers and Big Deal with new people involved to make it into a bigger scale.

Lookism Chapter 419 is set to be released on Sunday, October 23, 2022. The raw scans and the spoilers will be out two to three days before the original release.

Readers can read the Manhwa in English on Webtoon. Stay tuned to get more updates on South Korean Manhwa.

