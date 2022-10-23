Police, security forces bust eight supply modules of Naxals in Bastar

Left Menu

The police and security forces have bust at least eight modules of CPI (Maoists) supplying medicines, explosives and logistics to Naxals in Bastar region during the last two years, an official said on Sunday.

ANI | Bastar (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 23-10-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 19:05 IST
Bastar IG P Sundarraj. Image Credit: ANI
These modules were active in districts of Sukhma, Bijapur, Kanker, Dantewada and Bastar.Bastar IG, P Sundarraj said , "Legal action has been taken against people involved in forwarding logistics, uniform, shoes and explosive materials to Naxal cadres. In the last couple of years, we have opened up more than 43 security camps. These camps have proved to be effectively blocking the supply network.""The forthcoming operations will be in cooperation with Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra and Orissa. We will be taking necessary actions against the supply modules of CPI (Maoists)," Sundarraj said.CPI Maoist tried to exploit the grey areas along interstate borders for their activities as well as to strengthen their supply network. The police and security forces across the interstate borders, however, operated seamlessly and jointly cracked down many Naxal supply teams.Choking the supply chain has been the top priority for police, as it would deplete the fighting strength of the guerrillas. They have broken a lot of ground in this direction and hopefully would do even much better in the forthcoming operational season, the official added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

