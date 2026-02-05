Left Menu

Global Censorship Echoes: Journalists Detained in China Over Corruption Exposé

The detention of two Chinese journalists, Wu Yingjiao and Liu Hu, highlights ongoing repression against independent media. Accused of making false accusations, their report on corruption was deleted from WeChat. Reporters Without Borders calls for international pressure while China's foreign ministry defends its legal stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 07:01 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 07:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Journalists Wu Yingjiao and Liu Hu have been detained in Sichuan, China, following their report accusing a Communist Party official of corruption. The report, published on WeChat, was quickly removed by censors, underlining China's strict control over media freedom.

Reporters Without Borders condemned the arrests and urged a global response to Chinese censorship. The advocacy group highlighted the restrictive environment for journalists in China, where legal measures silence critical reporting and support government narratives.

The Chinese foreign ministry defended the detentions as lawful, insisting that all are equal before the law. This comes amid heightened international scrutiny over China's broader suppression of press freedom, ranked near the bottom by press freedom indices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

