Sam Darnold's Phenomenal NFL Comeback: From Journeyman to Super Bowl Contender

Sam Darnold's rise from journeyman quarterback to Super Bowl starter is among the most impressive transformations in recent NFL times. Playing for the Seattle Seahawks, Darnold attributes his success to unwavering daily dedication.

When asked if he was driven by a desire to silence critics, Darnold replied on Wednesday that it was always about hard work. After stints with the New York Jets, the Carolina Panthers, and the San Francisco 49ers, he found his form with the Minnesota Vikings, but the team opted not to invest in him long-term despite his playoff achievements.

Joining Seattle after the Vikings, Darnold now reflects on a career path that highlights perseverance. He credits a mental shift, inspired by embracing imperfection, as a pivotal point in his growth. Head coach Mike Macdonald praised his resilience, acknowledging that Darnold's journey resonates more prominently than others.