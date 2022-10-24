Left Menu

Gemfields resumes Mozambique operations after nearby attack

and basic operations have resumed," Gemfields said in a statement. Mozambican soldiers, who arrived at the mine on Thursday after the attack was reported, will remain at the site "for the foreseeable future", the company added.

Reuters | Updated: 24-10-2022 13:16 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 13:15 IST
Gemfields resumes Mozambique operations after nearby attack

Precious stone miner Gemfields Group has resumed operations at its mine in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province, it said on Monday, after halting production last week when an attack was reported at a nearby facility. An Islamic State-linked insurgency in the northern Cabo Delgado province has claimed thousands of lives since 2017, disrupting multibillion-dollar natural gas and mining projects.

Gemfields halted operations and evacuated non-security staff and contractors on Thursday after an attack attributed to insurgents was reported 12 km (7.46 miles) southeast of its Montepuez ruby mine in Cabo Delgado province. "Key operational personnel have now returned ... and basic operations have resumed," Gemfields said in a statement.

Mozambican soldiers, who arrived at the mine on Thursday after the attack was reported, will remain at the site "for the foreseeable future", the company added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspected

Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspecte...

 India
2
Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final; Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years, rivals may follow; REUTERS EVENTS-U.S. is talking to companies about drug price negotiations and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for ye...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022