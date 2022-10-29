Left Menu

Assam: Eminent artist Neel Pawan Baruah passes away

Baruah had created a unique style by sketching art on match and cigarette boxes. In 2021, the Assam government conferred him with Assam Saurav Award, the state's second-highest award.

Eminent artist from Assam, Neel Pawan Baruah passed away on Friday at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) following a prolonged illness. Baruah was 86.

"His death is an irreparable loss I pray to God for the eternal peace of the late artist and extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on the artist's death. Baruah was born in 1936 in the Jorhat district to his father Binanda Chandra Baruah and mother Labanya Prabha Baruah.

He had created a unique style by sketching art on match and cigarette boxes, displayed at various exhibitions. In 2021, the Assam government conferred him with Assam Saurav Award, the state's second-highest award. (ANI)

