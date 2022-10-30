Left Menu

PM Modi pays tribute to freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar

On the occasion of 60th guru pooja and the 115th birth anniversary of the freedom fighter, the Prime Minister tweeted, "I bow to the great Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar on the occasion of his Guru Pooja. I also recall his outstanding contribution to our nation, particularly in furthering social empowerment, farmer welfare and removing poverty. His ideals will always inspire us."

PM Modi pays tribute to freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar
Freedom fighter Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar. Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to the freedom fighter -- Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar -- on the occasion of his guru pooja.

Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar was born on October 30, 1908, in Pasumpon in the Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu. He was a freedom-fighter cum spiritual leader and was seen as a deity among the Mukulathor community, according to amritmahotsav.nic.in under the ministry of culture. The people of the Mukulathor community still make offerings as is done for the deities in temples to the statue on his birthday and guru pooja celebrations. Thevar became a full-time member of the Congress party and attended the 1927 Congress session at Madras as a volunteer when he was just 19. He became a close aide of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Netaji introduced Thevar to his mother as his younger sibling, the statement on the website said. (ANI)

