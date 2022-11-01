PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Nov 1
- National Grid Chief Executive Officer John Pettigrew has issued a warning that many British homes would struggle financially during the winter as energy costs double in comparison to last year. - Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey rolled over about 18 million shares into Twitter, which has been taken private by billionaire Elon Musk following his acquisition of the social media platform.
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines
- Sunak signs off on tax rises across the board to help plug 50 bln stg hole - Carlyle seeks $700 mln over insurers' failure to pay for Russian jet seizures
- UK households face 'very, very hard' winter, warns National Grid chief - Jack Dorsey rolls his stake into Elon Musk-owned Twitter
Overview - UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is about to give his approval on tax rises in a bid to fill a fiscal hole in public finances of 50 billion pounds ($57.34 billion).
