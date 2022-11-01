PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Nov 1

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Sunak signs off on tax rises across the board to help plug 50 bln stg hole - Carlyle seeks $700 mln over insurers' failure to pay for Russian jet seizures

- UK households face 'very, very hard' winter, warns National Grid chief - Jack Dorsey rolls his stake into Elon Musk-owned Twitter

Overview - UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is about to give his approval on tax rises in a bid to fill a fiscal hole in public finances of 50 billion pounds ($57.34 billion).

- Carlyle Aviation Partners, the commercial aviation investment and servicing arm of Carlyle Group Inc, is in pursuit of $700 million from around 30 insurers as they were unable to pay for aircraft seizures by Russian airlines. - National Grid Chief Executive Officer John Pettigrew has issued a warning that many British homes would struggle financially during the winter as energy costs double in comparison to last year.

- Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey rolled over about 18 million shares into Twitter, which has been taken private by billionaire Elon Musk following his acquisition of the social media platform. ($1 = 0.8720 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

