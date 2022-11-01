Assam rifles celebrates "Rashtriya Ekta Diwas" on birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

To commemorate the 147th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Battalions of 23 sectors and Sector HQ Assam Rifles, under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), celebrated "Rashtriya Ekta Divas" at Aizawl, Lunglei and Serchhip on Monday, as per the official statement. According to the official statement, various activities such as Run for Fun with civil administration, March Past, Oath taking, floral tribute, weapon display, band display, painting competition and lecture on Ekta Diwas were organised as part of week-long celebrations.

As per the officials, the aim of the event was to provide an opportunity to re-affirm our nation's inherent strength and resilience to withstand the actual and potential threats to our country's unity, integrity and security During the event, locals of Mizoram were also educated that National unity Day is observed to acknowledge the efforts of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to unite the nation.

Acccording to the official statement, the BJP government in 2014 declared October 31 as the National Unity Day or 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas. Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel's efforts towards national integration made him the 'Iron Man of India'. The locals of Mizoram expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the events conducted by Assam Rifles. (ANI)

