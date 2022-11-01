Left Menu

President Murmu extends formation day greetings to states

Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Lakshadweep and Puducherry are observing their Foundation Day today.

President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday greeted the people of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Lakshadweep and Puducherry on their formation day. "Greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Lakshadweep and Puducherry on their formation day. My best wishes for the progress and prosperity of the residents of these States and Union Territories," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a tweet.

Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Lakshadweep and Puducherry are observing their Foundation Day today. Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala came into being in 1956 while Haryana was formed in 1966 and Chhattisgarh was carved out of Madhya Pradesh in 2000.

Kerala was formed on November 1, 1956, by integrating Travancore, Cochin, and Malabar. On November 1, 1956, Andhra Pradesh was formed by bringing together all Telugu-speaking regions of Hyderabad.

Karnataka was founded on Karnataka Rajyotsava Day on November 1, 1956, after the passing of the State Reorganisation Act. Karnataka was formed when all Kannada-speaking regions of India were merged to form a single state. However, the state had to be renamed Karnataka on November 1, 1973. It was originally known as Mysore State. The State of Madhya Pradesh was formed by merging the erstwhile Central Provinces CP & Berar, Madhya Bharat, Vindhya Pradesh and Bhopal.

November 1 is celebrated as Chhattisgarh Foundation Day since 2000. Earlier, Chhattisgarh was a part of Madhya Pradesh. On this day, in 1966, the state of Haryana was carved out of Punjab while Punjab Day is also celebrated across the state on November 1 marking the formation of the state under the Punjab Reorganisation Act (1966).

During the reorganization of Indian states in 1956, the Lakshadweep islands were separated from Malabar District and organised into a separate union territory for administrative purposes. The formation of Puducherry is celebrated as Liberation Day every year on November 1. The commemorates the transfer of Puducherry from French colonial rule to India.

