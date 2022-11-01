Over Rs 1-cr earned from scrap disposal in MHA' Special Campaign 2.0

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday said an amount of over Rs 1 crore has been earned and more than ninety thousand square feet of space was freed up during the Special Campaign 2.0 conducted in October. As a part of the Special Campaign 2.0, a cleanliness drive was conducted at 11,559 campaign sites including the field and outstation offices having a public interface, the MHA said in a statement.

In the campaign, the Ministry said that pendency in various categories such as "MP References, Parliamentary Assurances, IMC References, State Government References, PMO References, Public Grievances and PG Appeals were also disposed off efficiently". It said, during the campaign, a total of 5.15 lakh files were identified for review within the Ministry and its attached and subordinate offices. "Out of these, 4.77 lakh files have been reviewed and 2.81 lakh files have been weeded out."

"Scrap disposal earnings of Rs. 1,40,99,510 have been reported so far. 90,525 square feet of space has also been freed," the MHA's statement mentioned. The Ministry also stated that during the preparatory phase of Special Campaign 2.0, a total of 5,126 public grievances and appeals were identified for redressal, out of which 4,708 public grievances and appeals have been redressed effectively.

Special Campaign 2.0 was organized by the MHA from October 2 to 31 in accordance with the vision of Swachh Bharat mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)