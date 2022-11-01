Left Menu

Morbi bridge collapse: PM Modi chairs high level meeting, says authorities must stay in touch with affected families

The Prime Minister stated that the authorities must stay in touch with the affected families and ensure that they receive all possible help in this tragic hour.

ANI | Updated: 01-11-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 18:11 IST
Morbi bridge collapse: PM Modi chairs high level meeting, says authorities must stay in touch with affected families
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high level meeting in Morbi on bridge collapse. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high level meeting in Morbi, Gujarat to review the situation in the wake of the unfortunate bridge mishap killing at least 135 people. The Prime Minister stated that the authorities must stay in touch with the affected families and ensure that they receive all possible help in this tragic hour.

According to a press statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Officials briefed the Prime Minister on the rescue operation and the assistance provided to those affected. PM Modi said the need of the hour is to conduct a detailed and extensive inquiry which will identify all aspects relating to this mishap. He also added that the key learnings from the inquiry must be implemented at the very earliest.

Those present at the meeting were CM Bhupendra Patel, state Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Minister Brijesh Merja, Chief Secretary of Gujarat, State DGP, local Collector, SP, Inspector General of Police, MLAs and MPs and other officials. Earlier, upon reaching Morbi, the Prime Minister visited the site of the bridge mishap. He went to the Morbi Civil Hospital where the injured are recovering.

He also interacted with those involved in rescue and relief work and lauded their fortitude. At least 135 people, including women and children, were killed and over 100 are receiving treatment for their injuries sustained after a cable suspension bridge in Morbi town collapsed on Sunday, plunging people into the Machchhu River.

The search and rescue operation is underway in the Machchhu river. Gujarat government has constituted a five-member committee headed to probe the bridge collapse incident. Nine persons including officials of Oreva, the company that renovated the bridge, ticket sellers and security men have been arrested for the Morbi bridge collapse. (ANI)

