Maha: Farmers take out rally against bulk drug park project in Raigad district
Addressing the rally, former president of the BJPs south Raigad unit Mahesh Mohite said farmers had been against the bulk drug park project since the beginning.At least 17 villages will be affected by land acquisition for the project, and this will not only include farmland, but also houses and small residential colonies, he claimed.
Farmers in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Tuesday took out a rally here to protest the proposed bulk drug park in Murud and Roha taluka.
Nearly 2,000 farmers participated in the rally, which started from the entry point of Alibag town and headed towards the collector's office, an official said. The rally organised by farmers' organisation Shetkari Samiti was stopped midway by the police. Addressing the rally, former president of the BJP's south Raigad unit Mahesh Mohite said farmers had been against the bulk drug park project since the beginning.
At least 17 villages will be affected by land acquisition for the project, and this will not only include farmland, but also houses and small residential colonies, he claimed.
