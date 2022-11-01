Left Menu

CSI Bishop appears before ED in money laundering case

According to the allegations, huge amounts of money were taken on the pretext of offering admission to the medical college.

ANI | Updated: 01-11-2022 22:19 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 22:19 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Church of South India (CSI) Moderator and South Kerala Bishop Dharmaraj Rasalam appeared in the office of ED regarding the alleged money laundering case in connection with church-run Karakonam Medical College. According to the allegations, huge amounts of money were taken on the pretext of offering admission to the medical college.

The allegation against the Bishop and the Church pertains to accepting capitation fees for admission to the medical college run by the church. Earlier, the Bishop was among those booked by the police for allegedly collecting huge amounts of money from students, promising them a medical seat at the Dr Somervell Memorial CSI Medical College in Karakonam, which is run by the church. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

