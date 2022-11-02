Left Menu

MP: Man dies in police custody

One person, accused of kidnapping a minor, died in police custody at the Jaisinagar Police Station in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, officials said on Tuesday.

One person, accused of kidnapping a minor, died in police custody at the Jaisinagar Police Station in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, officials said on Tuesday. The deceased, identified as Kritesh, a resident of Gopalman village, was arrested by the police for allegedly kidnapping a minor.

Under police custody, the deceased was rushed to a community hospital and referred to another hospital as his condition deteriorated where he died while undergoing treatment. As per reports, Kritesh was apprehended and brought into police custody by the police on the accusation of Kidnapping a minor.

"The youth has died in police custody in Jaisinagar police station and the Superintendent of Police has written a letter to the District Judge for judicial inquiry. Things will be unfolded as a judicial inquiry will be conducted," Sagar ASP, Vikram Singh said. The investigation into this matter is underway. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

