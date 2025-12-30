Left Menu

Karnataka's Deputy CM Denies Appeasement Politics Amid Housing Controversy

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, D K Shivakumar, addressed criticism of the state's decision to provide housing for individuals after demolishing illegal constructions in Kogilu. He emphasized the humanitarian focus of the relief, dismissing allegations of appeasement politics after the controversial demolitions primarily affected the Muslim community.

Updated: 30-12-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 13:46 IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar defended the state's move to provide housing for those affected by the recent demolitions in Kogilu, brushing off claims of appeasement politics aimed at gaining minority votes. Shivakumar clarified that the relief is a humanitarian gesture for eligible individuals, backed by thorough document verification.

The demolition, carried out by Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited, targeted illegal encroachments for a proposed waste processing unit. The Deputy CM's response follows backlash, including criticism from Kerala leaders like CM Pinarayi Vijayan, who condemned the drive as an example of 'bulldozer raj'.

Despite political pressure and allegations of appeasement, Shivakumar maintained that the government would not legitimize illegal activities. The focus, he reiterated, is on helping genuinely homeless people with valid documentation, emphasizing Karnataka's stance on governance without external interference.

(With inputs from agencies.)

