Pedaling Through History: Tiger Division's Tribute to Heroes

The Tiger Division of the Army has embarked on a monumental cycling expedition commemorating the diamond jubilee of the 1965 Indo-Pak war. Covering a grueling 1,212 kilometers, the journey began in Jammu and wove through Keylong in Himachal Pradesh, ultimately returning to its point of origin.

The expedition wasn't merely a test of physical stamina; it was a trial of mental resilience and determination for all participating troops. The rigorous trek across diverse and challenging terrains encapsulated the essence of discipline, teamwork, and the spirit of adventure.

During their journey, the cyclists engaged with ex-servicemen and students, forging connections across generations. These interactions honored veterans for their service and instilled an appreciation for Army values and traditions among the youth. The endeavor stands as a tribute to the courage and sacrifice of the heroes from the 1965 Indo-Pak War, reaffirming the Tiger Division's commitment to nation-building.