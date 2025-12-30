Left Menu

Pedaling Through History: Tiger Division's Tribute to Heroes

The Army's Tiger Division commemorated the 1965 Indo-Pak war with a 1,212-km cycling expedition. The journey tested endurance while fostering teamwork and honored veterans through community interactions. It underscored the division's dedication to physical excellence and national service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 30-12-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 13:51 IST
Pedaling Through History: Tiger Division's Tribute to Heroes
  • Country:
  • India

The Tiger Division of the Army has embarked on a monumental cycling expedition commemorating the diamond jubilee of the 1965 Indo-Pak war. Covering a grueling 1,212 kilometers, the journey began in Jammu and wove through Keylong in Himachal Pradesh, ultimately returning to its point of origin.

The expedition wasn't merely a test of physical stamina; it was a trial of mental resilience and determination for all participating troops. The rigorous trek across diverse and challenging terrains encapsulated the essence of discipline, teamwork, and the spirit of adventure.

During their journey, the cyclists engaged with ex-servicemen and students, forging connections across generations. These interactions honored veterans for their service and instilled an appreciation for Army values and traditions among the youth. The endeavor stands as a tribute to the courage and sacrifice of the heroes from the 1965 Indo-Pak War, reaffirming the Tiger Division's commitment to nation-building.

TRENDING

1
Finnish Shipyards Secure Milestone U.S. Icebreaker Deal

Finnish Shipyards Secure Milestone U.S. Icebreaker Deal

 Global
2
Escorts Kubota Hit with Rs 3.4 Crore Tax Demand

Escorts Kubota Hit with Rs 3.4 Crore Tax Demand

 India
3
European Markets Stall: Investors Eye Fed Minutes After Record Highs

European Markets Stall: Investors Eye Fed Minutes After Record Highs

 Global
4
BJP's Dynastic Politics Contradiction at BMC Polls

BJP's Dynastic Politics Contradiction at BMC Polls

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025