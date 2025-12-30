Left Menu

ASEAN Leaders to Deliberate Myanmar's Election Developments

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim emphasized that ASEAN leaders will evaluate Myanmar's election outcomes carefully, aiming to minimize violence and ensure a credible path forward, avoiding actions that could deepen regional divisions or confer premature legitimacy.

Updated: 30-12-2025 13:47 IST
Anwar Ibrahim

Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim, stated on Tuesday that the leaders of ASEAN will carefully evaluate the developments in Myanmar following the initial phase of its election held over the weekend.

Anwar emphasized that the process will be methodical, driving the need to minimize violence and avoid activities that may exacerbate regional divisions or prematurely recognize legitimacy.

The focus, he noted, should be on maintaining the possibility of an inclusive and credible solution moving forward.

