ASEAN Leaders to Deliberate Myanmar's Election Developments
30-12-2025
Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim, stated on Tuesday that the leaders of ASEAN will carefully evaluate the developments in Myanmar following the initial phase of its election held over the weekend.
Anwar emphasized that the process will be methodical, driving the need to minimize violence and avoid activities that may exacerbate regional divisions or prematurely recognize legitimacy.
The focus, he noted, should be on maintaining the possibility of an inclusive and credible solution moving forward.