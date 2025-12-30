England Shocks with Bold T20 World Cup Squad Selections

The England and Wales Cricket Board has announced England's provisional 15-member squad for the T20I World Cup 2026, making intriguing selections that have caught attention. Notably, pacer Josh Tongue, a player yet to embark on a limited-overs career for England, makes his debut in the squad.

Harry Brook leads the team as captain, while Tongue's inclusion follows his impressive stint during the Boxing Day Test of the Ashes series, where his bowling prowess was crucial in England's victory at the MCG, their first since 2011. Despite his remarkable performance in Tests, Tongue has yet to appear in T20I or ODI formats.

Tongue, who also topped the wicket-takers list in The Hundred, is set to feature in England's squad touring Sri Lanka starting January 22. Meanwhile, Jofra Archer's return to the World Cup squad is noteworthy but he will miss the Sri Lanka tour due to ongoing rehabilitation.