MoS Civil Aviation rubbishes rumors of shut down of Goa airport

Minister of State for Civil Aviation General (Retd) VK Singh on Wednesday clarified that the Central government has no plans to shut the existing airport of Goa. "The Central government has no intention to shut the Goa airport, I am here to clarify that the new airport will not lead to the closure of the previous airport," MoS Civil Aviation General (Retd) VK Singh told ANI while refuting the rumors of Goa Dabolim airport shut down.

The new airport will get operational in a month or so, General (Retd) VK Singh said during the ongoing CANSO conference in Goa. This CANSO conference, hosted by Airports Authority India (AAI) is a three-day program that is being held at a hotel in Panaji with the theme-- Think Global, Collaborate Regional, Accomplish Local. VK Singh further clarified, "This is an unfounded perception. We have been very clear that in 2010, a decision was taken in the cabinet which was accepted by everyone that Goa will have two airports that will run parallel. Hence, there is no way to close Dabolim airport,".

The Goa International Airport is an under-construction greenfield airport that is being built at Mopa in Pernem taluka of the North Goa district. The airport is currently being developed by GMR Goa International Airport Limited with a cost amount of around Rs 3,000 crore. He further expressed confidence and said that the new airport will further enhance Tourism in the state and that the government will run both airports with the same pace and passion.

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant informed the people about the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's (DGCA) conduct of the first flight at Goa's Mopa International Greenfield Airport in September. The DGCA had successfully tested an IndiGo commercial flight from Mumbai on the runway of Mopa airport. (ANI)

