Events to go green - One Bamboo!

Besides being a reliable provider of organic bamboo products to their customers, One Bamboo has now started to collaborate with reputed companies for organizing Green Events with a mission to make all the global events a sustainable celebration. Disclaimer The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 17:21 IST
Events to go green - One Bamboo!
One Bamboo Pvt Ltd. is India's pioneer of green solutions which has pledged to give back to the environment and create a blueprint for a better and sustainable future. One Bamboo started their operations in August'22 with the vision to create a structure to make the events and social gatherings eco-friendly by eliminating the use of plastic products. Besides being a reliable provider of organic bamboo products to their customers, One Bamboo has now started to collaborate with reputed companies for organizing "Green Events" with a mission to make all the global events a sustainable celebration. (Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

