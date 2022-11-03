Left Menu

Delhi: 30 foreign nationals deported for overstaying in Dwarka

A total of thirty foreign nationals were deported from the Dwarka area in Delhi , said officials on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 03-11-2022 10:24 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 10:24 IST
Delhi: 30 foreign nationals deported for overstaying in Dwarka
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A total of thirty foreign nationals were deported from the Dwarka area in Delhi, said officials on Thursday. The foreign nationals were nabbed in a joint operation and under the continuous crackdown on illegally staying foreign nationals in Dwarka District the teams of AATS, Anti-Narcotics Cell, PS Uttam Nagar, and PS Mohan Garden, Dwarka District, under the overall supervision of DCP Dwarka.

Out of the 30 deported persons, 27 were Nigerian nationals, two held Ivory Coast nationalities, and one was Ivoirienne national. "They were found overstaying in India without a valid Visa. They were produced before the FRRO who ordered for their deportation. Accordingly, they have been sent to the Detention Centre," read an official statement.

Earlier on October 29, India deported to Bangladesh 8 Bangladeshi nationals who had entered India without valid documents. The officials had deported the eight Bangladeshi nationals including a woman through legal procedures via the international border point at Sutarkandi in Assam's Karimganj district.

The Bangladeshi nationals had entered into India without valid documents from different parts of Assam at different times. The Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in different parts of the state and they were lodged at detention camps in the Cachar, Karimganj and Kamrup districts of the state in past few years.

The Bangladeshi nationals were identified as Md. Lal Mia alias Mohammad Lal Mia Kazi, Lal Mia alias Lalan Mia, Mohir Uddin, Mohammad bdul Motin, Farid Alom alias Akash, Atabur Rahman, Faima Begum alias Faima and Md. Rahim Mia alias Firdaus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

