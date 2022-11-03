Left Menu

Ukraine's Zaporizhzia nuclear plant disconnected from grid

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 03-11-2022 11:19 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 11:17 IST
Ukraine's Zaporizhzia nuclear power plant has been disconnected from the power grid after Russian shelling damaged the remaining high voltage lines, leaving it with just diesel generators, Ukraine nuclear firm Energoatom said on Thursday.

The power plant has 15 days' worth of fuel to run the generators, Energoatom said. The plant's blocks 5 and 6 are being switched into cold state, it said.

